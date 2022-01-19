Has love had you feeling burnt lately? Want to express how you feel towards an ex without doing something drastic that will land you behind bars? Valentine's Day is less than a month away, and soon we'll be inundated with reminders over a holiday some would rather forget. But now a popular promotion has returned to the Bronx Zoo that helps you get a bit of revenge on that lying or cheating ex.

AntonioGuillem AntonioGuillem loading...

ABC is reporting that the Name a Roach gift package has once again returned for another year. For just $15 you can name a nasty looking giant Madagascar hissing cockroach after your ex. You can order your roach gift HERE. There is even an upgrade where you can order additional items, and even an encounter with one of the roaches if that's how you really want to spend your life.

Has anyone ever done this before?

Perhaps this woman could get in on this promotion? You may remember this viral story from 2021? One woman's nightmarish (but somewhat hilarious) first date account has had social media talking for months. You thought you encountered some losers?

The woman shared her first date encounter on TikTok. From what she said in her story, she met the man over a dating app and then went to his place to meet. The man told her had had lost his keys so he asked her to drive. No problem, right? Well, from her account, they ended up at a Taco Bell drive-in. Still not that big of a deal? It gets better. The taco starved gentlemen then proceeded to order one hundred tacos. From there, he does the unthinkable. According to this woman, he claimed he had also lost his wallet and wanted her to pay for all those tacos.

They ended up back at his place, where they ate some of (though we're assuming not all) of the tacos. At this point, the date was over. Overall, their 'run to the border' ended up costing her about $150. No, there was not ever a second date. And as if it couldn't get any worse, the woman claims that while they sat there and waited for the Taco Bell employees to put together that massive order, the guy spent the time talking about his ex.

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America