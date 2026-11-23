A construction site in Rhinebeck became the scene of a deadly accident Wednesday morning after two workers fell from a roof, leaving one man dead and another critically injured.

According to New York State Police, troopers were dispatched by Dutchess County 911 at 9:30 a.m. on November 19 to an active construction site on Rhinecliff Road in the Town of Rhinebeck. The call was for a report of a man who had fallen from a roof.

When police arrived, they found 20-year-old Kilmar Quintanilla Sanchez of Newburgh and another 21-year-old man who had also fallen from the roof. Both sustained serious injuries.

Troopers, with assistance from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, reportedly performed lifesaving measures on Quintanilla Sanchez at the scene. He was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The second man was transported to Northern Dutchess Hospital before being airlifted to Vassar Brothers Medical Center. He remains in critical condition.

New York State Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fall. No additional details about what led to the accident have been released at this time.