Think your business has what it takes to build the ultimate gingerbread house?

The Village of Wappingers Falls is inviting local businesses to get creative this holiday season with a brand-new Gingerbread House Competition.

The Village of Wappingers Falls Recreation Department is challenging businesses within the village to create their own festive gingerbread masterpieces.

Businesses can either use one of a limited number of standard gingerbread kits provided by the village or create their own custom design completely from scratch. And this isn't just a competition that ends on the kitchen counter.

The finished gingerbread creations will be displayed at the Holiday Tree Lighting Festival at Mesier Park on Saturday, November 28, where members of the community will get to vote for their favorites. There will be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners with festive medals and, of course, some serious village bragging rights on the line.

The competition allows both edible and non-edible materials, and entries can go beyond the traditional gingerbread-house design.

All creations must be built by the individuals entering the competition and placed on a solid board base. Designs also need to be appropriate for families with young children. Businesses choosing to use one of the village's limited kits will have the kit delivered to them, with the completed creation picked up by the village.

Businesses creating their own custom masterpieces can also arrange for pickup.

Important dates:

November 24-25:Gingerbread house pickup

November 28 at 5 p.m.: Public display and voting at Mesier Park

November 28: Winners announced during the Holiday Tree Lighting Festival

The Holiday Tree Lighting Festival will also feature the Parade of Lights, local food, vendors, music and a visit from Santa.



Businesses interested reach out to the Village of Wappingers Falls Recreation Department at villagewfrecreation@gmail.com.