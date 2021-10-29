New York Wrestling Legend Shares ‘Bad Times'; Announces Cancer Diagnosis

WWE Hall of Famer and Hudson Valley favorite "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan announced via social media Thursday that he has prostate cancer and that he's going in for surgery Friday, October 29th, 2021. See the video below.

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. An American patriot from Glens Falls, NY, Jim Duggan would be known for carrying a 2x4 to the ring which would often be used as a weapon while shouting the battle cry "Hooo!" and leading the chant of U-S-A! He was the winner of the first-ever Royal Rumble match in 1988. While he never held and titles in WWE, he was a one-time United States Heavyweight Champion and a World Television Champion in WCW. We are hoping for the best for the wrestling legend, who is without a doubt one of the most recognizable wrestling superstars to come out of the 1980's wrestling scene. He has wrestled and appeared in the Hudson Valley on many occasions over the years, and he is a Hudson Valley favorite among wrestling fans. We reached out to some Hudson Valley wrestling fanatics on Thursday evening that wanted to say some words and share some memories of their time with the wrestling legend as well as wish him a speedy recovery in his cancer battle.

Steve Credo of Credo Media and the Marks4Life Wrestling Facebook Group wrote: "Growing up in the 80s I just loved watching Hacksaw Jim Duggan. All the man needed was a 2x4, a thumbs up, and a silly facial expression. No one else could get the fans to chant USA like he could! Hacksaw was always a pleasure to meet, grateful and humble for all his fans around the world. Wishing him a speedy recovery with his surgery." Check out a great video interview with "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan below done by Steve Credo and Another Wrestling Podcast where he answers many questions about his career. He also mentions that he wishes he had wrestled Hulk Hogan.

Dan McRitchie, owner of Laugh It Up! Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie recalled having "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan at his club back in 2016 when Duggan embarked on his "2x4 Comedy Tour". McRitchie said, "Hacksaw is a wrestling icon and brought an amazing night of tales from the road to Laugh It up. Get well soon Hacksaw!"

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan performs at Laugh It Up! Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie in 2016. Photo credit: Laugh It Up! Comedy Club

Joseph DeSario of Poughkeepsie who's done work for Collector's Realm wrote: "Hacksaw Jim Duggan is a legend. He loves all of his fans, he's proud of his New York heritage, and is a true family man. I've had the privilege of getting to know Hacksaw Jim Duggan personally with the many appearances he's had in the Hudson Valley with Collector's Realm. He conquered kidney cancer when he was in WCW and wrestled with one kidney since 1998. He is one legit tough guy and he will beat cancer once again! Love and prayers to the Duggan family."

Joseph DeSario hangin with Jim Duggan. Photo credit: Joseph DeSario

Eric Rassin from Hyde Park wrote: "If you ever get a chance to meet Hacksaw, you are in for a treat. He is such a people person. Loudest guy in the room with the biggest heart. Makes each person feel special with his interactions with you. Wish him nothing but the best for him as he battles cancer. In the words of Hacksaw, HOOOOO! U.S.A, U.S.A. You got this brother!"

Eric Rassin hangin with Jim Duggan. Photo credit: Eric Rassin

Eric Rassin hangin with Jim Duggan. Photo credit: Eric Rassin

Jim Duggan at a Hudson Valley autograph appearance in 2018. Photo credit: Eric Rassin

