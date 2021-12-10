New York Wrestling Legend Gives Cancer Update

WWE Hall of Famer and Hudson Valley favorite "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has updated fans on his prostate cancer diagnosis, and the news is encouraging.

We had reported back in October that the wrestling legend from upstate Glens Falls, NY was battling prostate cancer and was going in for surgery. Well, the surgery was reportedly a success and we couldn't be happier. Duggan took to social media Thursday to announce that he is cancer-free!

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. An American patriot from Glens Falls, NY, Jim Duggan would be known for carrying a 2x4 to the ring which would often be used as a weapon while shouting the battle cry "Hoooooo!" and leading the chant of U-S-A! He was the winner of the first-ever Royal Rumble match in 1988. While he never held and titles in WWE, he was a one-time United States Heavyweight Champion and a World Television Champion in WCW. We are hoping for the best for the wrestling legend, who is without a doubt one of the most recognizable wrestling superstars to come out of the 1980's wrestling scene. He has wrestled and appeared in the Hudson Valley on many occasions over the years, and he is a Hudson Valley favorite among wrestling fans.

We reached out to Steve Credo of Steve Credo Media and the Marks4Life Wrestling Facebook Group who stated this on the news from "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan: "Sometimes being a celebrity your personal life isn’t so personal. For Hacksaw to share what he’s going through will hopefully help inspire others out there among his fan base to take that step in the right direction on visiting their doctor to get checked out. As a Thyroid cancer survivor myself this year I am happy to see others beat their own health problems. Here’s to a happy and healthy 2022! Hoooooo!"

How could anyone not like ol' Hacksaw? He's just a likable character. We wish him the best and hope he stays healthy after beating his second bout with cancer.

