New York: 6 Key Words all New Pickleball Players Need to Know

There are more and more people who are discovering the game of Pickleball, even celebrities are getting into the game, through playing and through team ownership. Yes, there are teams, local teams and nationwide teams. Team owners include Tom Brady and LeBron James.

If you are thinking about picking up a racket, there are a few more things to know before you start trying to hit those pickleballs.

What words do all pickleball players need to know to not feel like a noobie?

The words that are used in Pickleball might sound a bit funny or odd, you might even recognize these words from other parts of you day or world. Here are a few of the words and what they mean:

Falafel. Think someone is talking about lunch? No a falafel is what they call a short shot with the racket, where you have used little or no power or umph in your swing.

Kitchen. How does the word kitchen relate to Pickleball? Lunch? No, it means the area of the court where you can't volley.

Poach. Wait, these food and food related terms are confusing? Are we going to have food or play Pickleball? Poach refers to when you cross over to your partners side of the court and take the shot, that you probably shouldn't have.

Are there Pickleball terms that don't have to do with food?

Yes, there are significant Pickleball terms that don't have anything to do with food. Here are a few more:

Shadowing. This refers to purposely doing what your partner is doing, while making sure to maintain a certain distance from one another.

OPA! The phrase that players occasionally shout, when there is a third shot has been hit, which means that it is open season for volleying.

Champion Shot. What does that mean? It is simply a shot that bounces twice in the Non-Volley area of the court.

Are these the only terms that you need to know? While you don't need to pick up a book of terms before you start playing, there are many terms that you will eventually need to know if you continue playing. Enjoy it, have fun!

