A Potential New Home for Soccer Fans of the Hudson Valley

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL!

It's taken far too long, but it seems like more people in the Hudson Valley are finally starting to catch on to how exciting of a sport soccer is to watch.

Soccer or as much of the world calls it, football, is the #1 watched sport globally. However, in the United States, it ranks 5th falling behind American football, baseball, basketball, and ice hockey according to StatScore.

The Hudson Valley's Growing Soccer Scene

It does feel like almost everyone's child has been enrolled in a local kickers program at some point, which is great! But watching professional soccer is an entirely different experience. I promise.

Unless your kid was part of the team that got a visit from local soccer hero turned pro, Tyler Adams. That's pretty awesome.

While soccer may not eclipse the likes of football or baseball here, interest seems to be growing, at least a little bit.

Some local bars and breweries like Roosevelt Bar in Beacon have embraced running watch parties for major tournaments like the Euro and World Cups.

And you also have places like Newburgh Brewing Company that have made space for both the massive tournaments as well as some of the - I hate to call them small because it's not accurate, but maybe "lesser-known" to some extent - international league games.

Finding Your People Through Soccer in the Hudson Valley

Considering the time difference, it can be difficult to find a place that's showing soccer at 9:30 in the morning. And while there certainly are later games around noon and at 2 or 3 pm, it often takes a bit of coordination between the timing and having access to the right sports channels.

This is part of the reason why Official Supporter Clubs exist.

Aside from the incredible benefit of finding a place outside of your own living room that will show the game you want to watch, they're great ways to find your people in the Hudson Valley. We spoke with Sean Charters who is looking to start an Official Supporters Club for the Premier League team, Manchester City.

Growing these groups to get the required number of people can be a lot of work, so when asked why he's doing it, Sean shared that he's been a Manchester City fan for over a decade and that he hopes this group can bring together people of common interests - namely Man City.

Sean mentions CDU Newburgh has played a great role in helping him get the wheels turning on his Manchester City club. You can find out more about joining the supporters club on their new official Facebook page.

P.S. Love to the Bundesliga followers out there!

