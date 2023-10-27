Learn How to Play Pickleball For a Great Cause in Poughkeepsie, NY
Pickleball is all the craze right now in the Hudson Valley. People are constantly searching for places to learn and play.
One Hudson Valley town will give pickleball fans the opportunity to learn how to play for a great cause.
Pickleball for Alzheimer's in Poughkeepsie, NY This Weekend
From 12 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, October 28th, 2023, those who are hoping to learn more about the game of Pickleball can hit the court for a minimum $5 donation. That donation will get you access to a 1-hour lesson with Ray and Debbie Hirsch at Millbank Park in Hagantown, in the town of Poughkeepsie. The Hirsch family comes highly recommended in the Hudson Valley Pickleball community.
And on a personal note, Ray Hirsch was my high school softball coach, gym teacher, and Driver Ed instructor and if he could teach me to do any of those things successfully then you know you're in good hands.
Lessons will be from 12 pm to 1 pm, 1 pm to 2 pm and 3 pm to 4 pm. You can show off your newly acquired pickleball skills after the lessons during free play.
Don't have pickleball equipment? No problem! Pickleballs, paddles, water, and light refreshments will be provided at the charity event.
Fingers crossed the rain holds off, but if wet weather comes our way again the rain date is October 29th, same time same place.
Pickleball Takes Over the Hudson Valley
It seems like every week we are learning about new places to get in a pickleball match in the Hudson Valley. Quiet Cove in Dutchess County welcomed 4 new pickleball courts that are a hot commodity in the community.
However, there was some drama when it came to pickleball courts in Orange County. There was a bit of backlash as to the location of the courts in Thomas Bull Memorial Park. Many believed the courts were too close to the horse ring.
More pickleball fun is headed to the Hudson Valley as the former Christmas Tree Shop in Poughkeepsie will be transformed into a state-of-the-art indoor pickleball and golf center.
Read More: Pickleball Center Moves into Poughkeepsie Christmas Tree Shop
The Hudson Valley Pickleball & Golf Center is slated to open in the winter of 2024.
To learn more about Pickleball for Alzheimer's check out the Town of Poughkeepsie Recreation Department's social media accounts.
