New York State Woman Arrested After Alleged Domestic Fight

A suspect is facing multiple charges after an alleged domestic disturbance, according to offcials.

Authorities say they have charged a 65-year-old New York state woman with three counts of criminal mischief, 2nd degree menacing, and 3rd degree criminal possession after an incident Monday afternoon.

New York State Police said in a press release that on December 29, at approximately 1:27 PM, troopers responded to an area in the town of Beekmantown for a reported physical domestic incident.

An investigation determined that the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation, during which the suspect struck the victim in the head.

The suspect then left the area, and the victim locked themselves inside a shed. Troopers say that the suspect later returned, discovered the shed was locked, and smashed a window to gain access.

The suspect continued to act in an irate manner and went to the victim’s vehicle, where police say she removed a water tank from the bed of the truck, causing it to fall to the ground and break piping. The suspect then grabbed a piece of the broken pipe and used it to damage a vehicle door while also threatening the victim.

Troopers say that the suspect was arrested, and transported for processing. She was arraigned in the Town of Beekmantown Court and released on her own recognizance.