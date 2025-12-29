New York State Police said in a press release that on December 21, at about 1:30 AM. troopers stopped a vehicle on I-90 in East Greenbush for a traffic violation.

The driver was identified as a 40-year-old man from Valatie, New York.

New York State Man Allegedly Drove Nearly 3X Over BAC Limit

New York State Police reports that the suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated and other traffic violations. He was transported for processing where he recorded a 0.23% BAC, which is nearly three times over the state's legal BAC limit.

Police say that the suspect was issued tickets, and is due back in court in early January.

Would a Lower BAC Limit in New York State Reduce Fatalities?

Back in October 2023, a Wynantskill, NY man blew a a 0.38% BAC, which is 4.7 times over the state's legal limit, according to New York State Police. Some, such as Scott Wexler, of the Empire State Restaurant and Tavern Association say the fatal drunk driving crashes are caused by those with much higher BACs, such as this one.

Wexler told WNYT he doesn't feel like a drop to 0.05% would make much of a difference in reducing fatalities.

Others, like Thomas Louizou, a former federal traffic safety official and founder of the .05 Saves Lives Coalition, disagree. Louizou stated that 114 other countries had lower legal limits than the United States. WNYT says that other organizations like the National Transportation Safety Board and Mothers Against Drunk Driving have backed previous attempts to lower the limit.

Numbers from the NTSB posted at Stateline say that in the first year, Utah lowered the drunk driving limit, and traffic deaths were cut by 20%.