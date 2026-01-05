An alleged boozy criminal is facing multiple charges, including a felony. Officials say the suspect was taken into custody Christmas Eve, after a police investigation.

The New York State Police said in a recent press release that they arrested a man from Williamson, New York following the investigation of a commercial burglary that occurred in early December in Wayne County.

New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Breaking Into Liquor Store

On December 13, at approximately 12:03 AM, troopers report that they responded to a burglary alarm at a local business called The Liquor Cabinet, in the town of Williamson.

Upon arrival, troopers say they observed that two entrance doors to the business had been forcibly damaged. Troopers says they entered the building to clear it, with negative results for any suspects on scene.

An investigation determined that an unknown individual forcibly entered the business and removed multiple bottles of alcoholic beverages. The total value of the stolen merchandise was approximately $113.91, according to authorities.

See Also: New York State Man Busted After Fleeing Police On Bicycle

Surveillance footage was obtained and reviewed as part of the investigation.

As a result of the investigation a 32-year-old man was identified as the suspect. The man was taken into custody on December 24, and transported to for processing.

Troopers say that they have charged the suspect with 3rd degree felony burglary, and two misdemeanors.

See Also: New York State Man Busted For Alleged DWI, Resisting Arrest