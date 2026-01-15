The combination of snowfall and frigid temperatures across most of the state has lead to widespread areas of treacherous ice. These can lead to danger for any who venture out on to frozen water, for many have no idea how thin the ice may be.

But it is not just humans who can end up falling through or getting stuck in the ice. Officials say a very lucky horse was recently rescued by first responders after getting stuck.

Recently, New York State Police teamed up with local police and fire departments to help make a dramatic rescue on ice, as a woman and dog had fallen in.

New York State Police Save Woman and Dog Who Fell Through Ice

New York State Police said in a press release that a on January 10, troopers responded to the Industrial Park in the city of Little Falls to assist the local police and fire departments following a report of a woman and her dog who had fallen through the ice near the barge canal.

A passerby had called 911 to report the incident.

A preliminary investigation determined that the woman had been walking her Labrador Bernese Mountain Dog mix when the dog approached the water and fell in. While attempting to rescue her dog, the woman also fell into the canal, according to police.

The below footage was uploaded to the NY State Police YouTube account.

Little Falls Fire Department and members of the Little Falls Police Department were able to safely remove the woman from the water. However, police say the dog was struggling and beginning to submerge.

Trooper Michael Szarek deployed a water rescue rope, which the dog attempted to grab multiple times. When the dog was unable to maintain a hold, Trooper Szarek and Officer Austin entered the water and successfully secured and rescued the dog.

Thankfully, both the woman and her dog were safely brought to shore and were not seriously injured.

State Police have released body worn camera footage on social media of Trooper Szarek, which captures the rescue and highlights the coordinated efforts of all responding agencies.