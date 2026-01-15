The National Park Service describes bear spray as a "powerful, non-lethal aerosol deterrent containing high concentrations of capsaicin/chili pepper oil designed to incapacitate aggressive or charging bears by causing intense irritation to their eyes, nose, and lungs."

With the New York State DEC estimating there being anywhere from 6,000 to 8,000 bears living within the state, a can of bear spray can help campers and hikers to ward off any bears who may be getting a little too close for comfort.

But the Adirondack Daily Enterprise says that while the DEC advises campers that it may be a good idea to carry bear spray, New York state law creates a very confusing scenario concerning these sprays, and what is actually considered legal to carry.

Police say a recent dispute has lead to the arrest of a New York state man, who allegedly sprayed a victim in the face with bear spray.

New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Spraying Person With Bear Spray

New York State Police said in a press release that on January 13, at approximately 11:18 AM., troopers arrested a man and charged him with the misdemeanor of unlawful possession of a noxious matter.

Troopers report that they were dispatched to an area in the town of Ithaca for a report of dispute. An investigation revealed that a person was sprayed with bear spray in a staircase between apartments, according to police.

Troopers said they determined that the two people have had an on-going dispute when the suspect intentionally sprayed the victim in the face. Troopers report they also determined that the bear spray that was used is illegal to carry for self-defense.

Per New York state regulations, canisters cannot be larger than .75 ounces and cannot contain more than .7% capsaicinoids.