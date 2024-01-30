UPS To Cut Thousands of Jobs, Including Ones in New York State

UPS announced Tuesday that they will be cutting thousands of jobs after a disappointing sales year. During the previous summer of 2023, UPS and union leaders reached an agreement to add air conditioning to their trucks for the very first time, according to NBC

However, according to the latest from ABC, sales for UPS were down in 2023, as customers who were concerned about a possible strike by the Teamsters shifted shipments to rival carriers.

These layoffs will affect all areas of the country, including New York state.

Thousand of Cuts Coming to UPS

ABC says that UPS will will cut 12,000 jobs as part of a bid to save $1 billion costs, with managers and contractor positions making up most of the layoffs. UPS said they anticipate to make back most of the lost revenue back, though they have only gained back around 60% of sales since 2023.

After record sales during the COVID years, the company has seen a drop in sales of 9% by 2023, according to CNN. UPS had already made cutbacks by the end of 2023, though CNN says that it was through "attrition and reduced flying hours" rather than firings.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The company has roots all the way back 1907, when two teenage entrepreneurs started what would become the world's largest package delivery service, according to ABC. They're so ingrained in our way of life that the UPS Brown fleet and matching uniforms even became a trademarked color.

Their vehicles first started hitting the roads by 1913, when they were still known as the American Messenger Company. By 1919, they went to the familiar brown, according to ABC.