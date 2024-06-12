Hundreds More Supermarkets Across New York In Danger of Closing

Grocery store owners and New York lawmakers say that hundreds of markets could soon close, leaving many without a nearby food store.

We already told you that Stop & Shop has announced that it will be closing several underperforming stores across New York State. ShopRite is also in the process of shutting down another store in the Hudson Valley after shuttering five New York locations last year. Now, according to industry insiders, even more stores could be announcing their departure from the state.

More Grocery Store Closings on the Horizon

Grocery store owners and New York legislators gathered this week to draw attention to a new rule that they say will have a "devastating impact" on the retail food industry.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation plans to ban certain chemicals used in refrigerators and freezers. The new hydrofluorocarbon guidelines would outlaw the chemicals and force grocery stores to retrofit their existing refrigeration equipment.

New York Senator Pamela Helming says the proposed timetable that New York has laid out is unreasonable. During a press conference on Wednesday, the lawmaker said that grocery stores are happy to take steps to protect the environment and have no problem with tightening regulations, but can't do so in such a short timeframe.

New York Law is More Aggressive Than Federal Plan

The American Innovation and Manufacturing Act, passed during the Trump administration, requires an 85% reduction in the use of HFCs by 2036. New York's phaseout would start as early as next year.

The DEC plan would require new stores of a certain size to install HFC-free freezers and refrigerators starting in 2025. Some established markets would need to retrofit all their equipment by 2029, and all grocery stores would have to be completely HFC-free by 2035.

The Cost Could Shutter Many New York Grocery Stores

Michael Durant, the President & CEO of the Food Industry Alliance of New York, says it will cost more than $1 million per rack system to retrofit existing stores. With many grocery stores already in danger of closing, the expense could force the closure of many markets, leaving communities stranded in "food deserts".

It's important to note that Helming and the business leaders assembled on Wednesday still support the phase-out of CFCs, just on a more reasonable timeline.

