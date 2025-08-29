An altercation has lead to charged being filed against a woman from New York state. Police say they were called to a report of a fight in progress late Wednesday night. Officials say that the alleged altercation resulted in another person being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspect has been charged with third-degree assault and unlawful possession/sale of a noxious material, specifically self-defense spray, according to a police report.

New York State Woman Allegedly Pepper Sprayed Person During Fight

New York State Police said in a press release that on August 28, troopers arrested a 24-year-old woman out of Canton, New York in St. Lawrence County.

Troopers say that the incident occurred on August 27, at approximately 10:46 PM., when officials responded to a report of a fight in progress on a street in the town of Norfolk. The investigation revealed that the suspect had approached the victim and pepper-sprayed them, causing the victim to trip and fall to the ground.

New York State Police say that the suspect then continued to hold the victim down, resulting in back and neck pain.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested and taken for processing. She was later arraigned in the Town of Norfolk Court, where police say that she was released on her own recognizance.

Officials have not yet shared details how or why the altercation was started.