New York State Woman Allegedly Bites Police Officer

It was a wild scene Sunday morning as police were called to reports of an unruly customer. who was allegedly spitting on and attempting to attack employees at a market. We have no word currently how this whole scuffle started and what escalated it, however police have provided some details just how it ended. Lets just say this suspect saw something she wanted to sink her teeth in to.

WKTV says that the 23-year-old suspect would not cooperate with the arriving officers and even offered them a fake name. Officials ran a background check and found that the woman had an outstanding warrant for, you guessed it, providing false information to a police officer from a separate time. The arrest was reportedly not an easy one, as the suspect allegedly put quite up a struggle. That's when the woman bit one of the officers on the hand, causing "significant bleeding".

WKTV says that even when she was finally put in handcuffs, the suspect continued to try to bite more officers. She is now facing a number of charges, including second-degree assault.

In other news from last week, one New York state man managed to get himself arrested four time in one day. Police say the 29-year-old suspect's final arrest that day came after he entered a parked Fire Department Rescue truck and drove off late Thursday morning, leading authorities on a chase that saw the man hit two other vehicles as he entered oncoming traffic.

WKTV says the chase ended up on the New York State Thruway, where the suspect eventually got the alleged stolen truck stuck in the mud. From there, police say the fleeing bandit tried to run on foot towards a nearby Walmart but was caught. Here's what's crazy though; Utica Police say the same man had been arrested three previous times Thursday morning alone. As we said, it was quite a wild day for this guy and everyone else trying to catch him. Now, he sits in a local jail, where he is facing numerous criminal charges.

