As if school officials don't have enough to worry about?

Police say a New York state woman has been charged with assault after fighting with a school bus monitor. Officials say around 10 students were on the bus at the time of the of the assault. Police say the woman at first tried to fight the bus driver but then turned on an adult bus monitor who was riding with the students.

School Bus Monitor Allegedly Attacked

CBS says the alleged assault happened Thursday afternoon. Police say the 23-year-old suspect punched the bus monitor for the Durham school several times causing pain and swelling. Police say the monitor wasn't seriously injured, and refused medical treatment. CBS says the woman was soon arrested at the scene.

Get our free mobile app

Police are investigating what lead up the altercation.

Man Won't Stop For Bus, Drives Up on Lawn

loading...

Back in October 2021, a driver from New York state took a rather brazen approach when stuck behind a stopped school bus. WETM says that rather than stopping for the bus like everyone else, the man behind the wheel decided to drive up on a nearby lawn and pass around the bus. From there, the driver proceeds to drive through two more front yards.

And according to one angry resident, this isn't the first time this particular driver has pulled this stunt.

See the video HERE.

Teacher Uses Unusual Method Planning Field Trip

You may remember this story that went viral back in September 2021? One teacher promised his students a class field trip, he intended to deliver, no matter what the cost. Let's just say his approach to the matter was a bit different.

New_Folder New_Folder loading...

Newsweek is reporting that an 11th grade English teacher had to use a last minute alternative for a school bus trip when their original plan fell through. In this case, the high school students boarded a full-scale party bus, complete with stripper poles and LED lighting. The teacher posted a pic of the students on board their unique vessel September 17, 2021, gaining tens of thousands of likes on Twitter.

The teacher said the trip was a phenomenal experience and that the students didn't mind the unorthodox voyage.