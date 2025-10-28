A scary incident unfolded Monday afternoon, as officials say a domestic dispute in New York state spiraled out of control. In the end, a house suffered extensive damage.

New York State Police said in a press release that on October 27, at approximately 3:33 PM, troopers responded to a residence in upstate New York for a report of a domestic dispute and criminal mischief in progress.

The call resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old man police say used an excavator to destroy a home and ram a vehicle. Now, the man is facing felony charges.

New York State Man Arrested Who Allegedly Destroyed Home With Excavator

New York State Police said that an investigation determined that the suspect from Nunda, New York operated a large excavator belonging to the family business and drove it toward the residence occupied by a 62-year-old female and her 11-year-old male relative.

See Also: New York State Man Arrested After Hitting School Bus

Police say the suspect caused extensive damage to the home, including driving through the side of the residence and destroying a portion of the wrap-around porch.

During the incident, officials say the suspect threatened the female occupant and continued to damage property as she fled. The female contacted a 64-year-old male family member, who arrived at the residence in his truck. Upon arrival, police say the truck was struck multiple times by the excavator.

When the male exited the vehicle, a brief physical altercation occurred before the suspect fled the scene. New York State Police say that the suspect was later located at his mother’s residence, where members of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded and took him into custody.