Officials say a man from New York state was arrested after he used a tractor to damage a home. The incident comes after police say they responded to a call over a dispute Sunday afternoon.

The suspect is facing multiple felonies, including 1st degree criminal contempt.

According to the website for The Law Offices Stephen A. Bilkis & Associates, "the most common reason that defendants face a charge of criminal contempt in the first degree is related to violating an Order of Protection that was issued in relation to a domestic violence case. It is a Class E felony."

New York State Man Allegedly Used Tractor To Damage Home

CBS reports that a 63-year-old man from of Carlisle, New York was arrested Sunday after he allegedly used a tractor to damage a home in the town of Sharon. According to the Schoharie County Sheriff's Office, the suspect fled the scene following the dispute, though he was found shortly after.

The suspect received medical attention for an unrelated illness at the hospital before facing criminal charges, reports CBS News.

