An alleged altercation between neighbors has lead to the arrest of a man from New York state. The suspect is being held without bail, according to New York State Police.

New York State Man Allegedly Stabbed Man In the Arm

New York State Police said in a press release that on December 26, 2025, troopers arrested a 61-year-old man from Ballston, New York, for 3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon, and 2nd degree assault.

Officials say that on December 26, at about 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to a home in Ballston for the report of an altercation with a weapon.

The investigation determined that the suspect was in a verbal altercation with a known neighbor, when he allegedly stabbed the victim in the arm and hand with a knife. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Police say that the suspect was arrested at the scene and transported for processing. He was then arraigned at the town court, where he was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.

