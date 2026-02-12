New Yorkers May Soon Pay Significantly Less for Car Insurance

New Yorkers pay some of the highest auto insurance rates in the country, but that may soon come to an end.

The statewide average for insuring a vehicle tops $4,000 a year, which is nearly $1,500 more than the national average. Here in the Hudson Valley, where most of us rely on our cars every day, that’s a serious financial burden.

Now, lawmakers say they've had enough and have vowed to bring those costs down.

Targeting Fraud That Drives Up Rates in NY

According to the Governor’s office, fraud is a major reason premiums are so high in New York State. In 2023, there were 1,729 staged crashes reported in the Empire State, the second-highest total in the nation. In 2025, insurers reported 43,811 suspected motor vehicle fraud cases to the state, up from 24,238 in 2020. That’s an 80 percent increase in five years.

Some estimates say scams like staged crashes could be adding up to $300 a year to your premium.

The Governor is proposing to strengthen investigations and prosecutions of staged accidents, go after organizers of fraud schemes, and crack down on medical providers who sign off on phony diagnoses tied to bogus claims. The plan also targets drivers who illegally register vehicles out of state to lower their own costs while shifting the burden to everyone else.

Shifting the Burden to Criminal Drivers

The proposal would also limit certain payouts. Drivers who are committing crimes at the time of a crash, including impaired driving, could see caps on non-economic damages like pain and suffering.

New York is also one of the few states that allows drivers who are mostly at fault in a crash to still recover significant damages. That could change under the new plan.

The Governor says reforms like these would cut down on fraud, reduce litigation, and eventually lower premiums. Regulators would also review profit thresholds to ensure savings go back to policyholders, not just insurance companies.

For Hudson Valley drivers tired of paying more every year, this could be the start of some long-overdue relief.