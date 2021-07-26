Tis the season for deer. A New York State Trooper has to rescue one stranded on the side of a Syracuse road.

Trooper Javed Waleed saved a stranded fawn along Colonel Eileen Collins Boulevard in North Syracuse Saturday, July 24. An officer from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) was able to help and transported the deer to a new home.

The fawn will now live at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse.

Fawn Rescue

Another fawn had to be rescued by State Police after it got stuck in a backyard in a town of Union neighborhood. It was injured trying to scale some fences in the area on Tuesday, July 13, according to the New York State Police.

Credit - NYSP

Trooper Elyssa Brege came to the rescue. "The fawn is safe now and is with a rehabilitator. It should recover just fine."

This isn't the first time a New York State Trooper helped rescue an animal.

New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans New York State Police rescue more than humans. They help save defenseless animals too.

Usually, it's the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation who has officers out rescuing animals. And it looks like they've been busy this summer, with 5 animal rescues in one week.

Five Animal Rescues Made by New York Conservation Officers in One Week Officers rescue a fawn, a family of ducks, a year old bear, and an injured bald eagle

Like the New York State Police, DEC officers rescue humans too.