New York State Police at Homer are investigating a larceny from a Walmart store and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact NYSP at (607)561-7400, case NY2500635396.

New York State Police said in a press release that on July 16, 2025, at approximately 9:57 PM., two white males and a white female were seen a in the Walmart electronics department. The alleged crime took place at the Walmart store in in Cortlandville.

Troopers say that the the female is seen leaving the store, but the two males loaded two Cyberpower gamin PC’s into their shopping cart. Each of the PC’s is valued at $899. At 10:03 p.m., troopers said that the males exit the store and pass all points of sale without making an attempt to pay for the items.

Police say that they were last seen getting into what appears to be a a gray colored SUV and leave the parking lot.

Surveillance footage shows that one of the males appears to have long black curly hair and was seen wearing a Nike windbreaker, gray sweatpants, and tan Yeezy foam runners. The second male was seen wearing a plain black tee shirt, either black sweatpants or jeans, and possibly white Jordan's.

The female was seen wearing a black graphic tee shirt, graphic pajama pants, and tan Ugg style slippers, according to the police report.