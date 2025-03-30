A man's alleged late night joyride in a county patrol vehicle is going to cost him.

Offcials say that a man from New York state was arrested and charged with stealing a patrol vehicle Friday night. The Sheriff’s Office reports that the suspect stole the vehicle from a substation, which had reportedly been left running. The vehicle was later found in parts of the Hudson Valley, which was an hour away from the alleged theft.

The suspect has been charged with 2nd degree felony grand larceny, though CBS reports that the offense does not require the person be held in jail due to the state's controversial bail reform law.

New York State Man Allegedly Stole Deputy Patrol Vehicle Which Was Found in Ulster County

CBS reports that a 35-year Clifton Park man allegedly stole a deputy cruiser late Friday. The vehicle had been left running while a deputy was inside the building processing a separate arrest case. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says that the vehicle was not damaged, nor was anything stolen from inside.

WNYT reports that a police GPS tracked the patrol vehicle to Kingston, where it was found about an hour later. New York State Police helped local offcials find the vehicle in Ulster County, according to CBS Albany.

CBS says that the suspect was arraigned in the Milton Town Court (Saratoga County) and released on his own recognizance pending further proceedings in the Halfmoon Town Court.

