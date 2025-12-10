The active period of supermoons will continue as we enter 2026, according to scientists.

The most pervious was December 4, as Primer Time had reported that the Cold Moon appeared towards the eastern horizon just after sunset. The Cold Moon was simply named for the time of season in which the December full moon rises, according to lore.

The recent event followed other supermoons, as EarthSky had previously reported that the closest supermoon of 2025 was experienced on the night of November 5.

And the last supermoon before that was just back on October 6, as EarthSky had reported that the the Super Harvest moon arrived in the southern sky near midnight, and then dropped lower into the west just before sunrise October 7.

First Supermoon of 2026 Arrives Over New York State Soon

Scientists say that the first supermoon of 2026 will peak Saturday, January 3, at approximately 5:03 AM EST. The Old Farmer's Almanac says that the Wolf Moon will be "visually spectacular, appearing up to 30% brighter and 14% larger than an average full moon."

January’s Full Moon came to be known as the Wolf Moon because wolves were more likely to be heard howling at this time, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

BBC Sky reports that January's supermoon will be the first of three for 2026, the next two coming November 24, December 23.

Supermoons occur when the Earth aligns with the Moon and Sun as the perigee (closer) side of the Moon is facing us, and the Moon happens to be on the opposite side of Earth from the Sun. Some would say, it's just a full moon but slightly bigger and brighter from our perspective.