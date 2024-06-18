New York State Woman Arrested After Alleged Shovel Assault

Police say a New York state woman was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including 3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon, after assaulting another person with a shovel.

It's been an exceptionally busy past week for New York State police, following several high-profile incidents.

Law enforcement officials pursued a suspect through multiple counties last Tuesday, leading to the arrest of a Poughkeepsie man, who was allegedly in possession of of fentanyl, amphetamines, and crack-cocaine.

The pursuit came only one day after State Police had arrested two male suspects in Orange County, that they say were in possession of drugs and illegal weapons.

New York State Woman Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Person With Shovel

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded to a call in the town of Lawrence, NY for a reported assault. WSYR says the alleged incident happened Friday afternoon, around 4:49 PM.

An investigation by State Police determined a 32-year-old woman from North Lawrence and the alleged victim were involved in a verbal argument, which allegedly led to the suspect getting a shovel and striking the victim in the left side abdomen area.

State Police said the victim contacted them after the shovel assault, leading the suspect to flee before they arrived. The victim sustained minor bruising and a laceration, according to the press release.

The suspect was located, arrested, and transported for processing. She was released on appearance tickets, and is due back in court in July.