New Courts Open for Rapidly Growing Sport in Rockland County

So maybe it's just me but in recent months a new sport has seemingly come out of nowhere and has quickly become one the fastest growing sports in the entire country. That sport is called Pickleball.

The sports growing popularity has also meant that numerous communities across the Hudson Valley have started making Pickleball a part of the community. This brings us to today where recently one local community welcomed the opening of its brand new pickleball courts.

What is Pickleball and How is it Played?

If you were to observe some people playing pickleball, you would probably assume that the game looks similar to the game of tennis. The game can be played in both singles and double format but features a rather unique scoring system.

All the rules for the game may be found on the USA Pickleball website, but each game starts with a player or a team serving the ball to the opponents. The interesting thing is that only the serving team is allowed to score points. In order for the opposing team to score a point, they need to make the serving team commit a "fault". The fault switches control of who serves the ball and will grant the receiving team one point.

The game ends when a player or a team reaches at least 11 points and they must be ahead of the opposing team by at least 2 points. For those that play in tournaments, it is common for games to be played up to 15 or 21 with the "win by 2" condition.

There are numerous other rules that go into playing pickleball and many more rules on the scoring system but for those interested, I would strongly encourage you to read the rules at the USA Pickleball website.

New Pickleball Courts Open in New City

This leads us to recently where in Rockland County the community of New City welcomed the opening of multiple new pickleball courts.

The new courts are located at Zukor Park in New City and according to reports by News 12: Hudson Valley, there are a total of 8 new courts for people to test out and play on.

The new courts have received a fresh coating of paint and brand new boundary lines. In addition the nets which divides players and their opponents are brand new as well.

For those interested the courts have already been tested by and have been approved by the Rockland Pickleball Club.

When seeing the courts with people on it playing the game, it does look remarkably similar to the sport of tennis but it also seems to be incredibly fun and a good way for one to stay active. That may be stating the obvious though, I mean it's got to be a fun game to play if it's one of the fastest growing sports in all of the USA.

