New York State Troopers Charge Two After Stopping “Suspicious Vehicle”

We all know that it takes a lot of training in order to be a police officer at any level. The further you go up the metaphorical ladder also means even more training is necessary. Law enforcement officers are trained to see things that other people may not even give a second glance.This brings us to an incident which occurred this past weekend where some eagle eyed State Troopers singled out a "suspicious vehicle".

"Suspicious Vehicle" Stopped by NYS Police

The incident in question took place this past Saturday, October 14, 2023. New York State Police Officers from the Dover Plains barracks identified a vehicle, a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta and described as being "suspicious". Or at the very least, the drivers behavior was.

According to the press release from the New York State Police, Troopers were sent out to the area of Route 22 and Nellie Hill Road around 2:30pm. Troopers were successfully able to locate the vehicle on Nellie Hill Road and identified the occupants of the vehicle as 47-year old, Robert W. Beebe and 33-year old Shannan A. Mead, both of Dover.

An investigation carried out by Troopers on scene quickly began and verified the troopers suspicions. Troopers had determined that Beebe, who had been operating the vehicle was doing so while under the influence. In addition, Troopers discovered that Mead was in possession of a rather substantial amount of crack-cocaine, 38 grams of it to be specific.

Charges and Punishment for "Suspicious Vehicle" Occupants

Both Beebe and Mead were charged for their specific crimes during the event. Beebe was charged for the crime of "driving while under the influence of drugs" which is surprisingly was classified as a "unclassified misdemeanor". Beebe was then slapped with a uniform or appearance ticket and is scheduled to be back in court ny November 13, 2023.

Mead on the other hand was slapped with a much tougher charge. Mead was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, with the intent to sell. This charge is classified as a class B felony. Mead was arraigned in Dover Court and was expected back in court yesterday, October 16. No information regarding yesterday's court appearance for Mead has been revealed.

The potential for jail time in this situation is contingent on a number of factors. Some of those factors would be whether or not guilt can be determined and whether or not Mead has a previous criminal record. The minimum sentence can range between 5 and 10 years while the maximum sentence could be up to 25 years behind bars. It is possible that fines may also need to be paid, the fine in this case costing up to $30,000.

This continues a long running string of drug arrests made in the Hudson Valley recently. Last week Ulster County officials made the announcement of a massive drug bust which followed a two year investigation. You can read about that story here

