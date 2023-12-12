Late last week New York State Police and other law enforcement agencies conducted successful raids on multiple residents between Orange County and The Bronx. The end result of these raids was the arrests of more than a dozen suspects and the seizure of a treasure trove of illegal narcotics and illegal firearms.

Investigation and Warrants Executed Across New York

An operation of this size took an overwhelming amount of police force in order to be successful. According to the press release from the New York State Police, State Police Troop F worked together with the Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET), the Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) and the Orange County District Attorney’s office over the course of the last two and a half months before making their move last week on December 7, 2023.

In total, law enforcement exercised a total of 11 search warrants at residences located in The Bronx, Warwick, Chester and Mamakating. In total, law enforcement was able to seize...

...over 2 Kilograms of Cocaine, approximately 17 pounds of Cannabis, fentanyl pills, United States Currency, and eight illegal firearms.

In addition to the substantial amount of narcotics and weapons seized, law enforcement also were successful in arresting and charging a grand total of 14 individuals with various amount of both felony and misdemeanor charges.

Arrested Individuals and Where They're From

Out of the total number of people arrested, the majority of the arrests were made in Chester. A total of 7 out of the 14 suspects arrested were from Chester.

Those individuals were identified as:

James Baltimore (36)

Antonio Bucci (28)

Christopher Bucci (58)

Michael Curtis (32)

Jennifer Curtis (31)

Klerisa Peterson (30)

Justin Peterson (29).

From Warwick police arrested and charged Anthony Bucci Jr (62) and David Rinaldi (31). One single arrest was made in Mamakating and that was of 30 year old Markaj Narcj.

The remaining remaining four suspects were taken in once law enforcement made their way to the Bronx, starting with...

Tyler Zaborski (26)

Lestor Zaborski Jr (50)

Marcus Hicks (28)

Dominick Deluccia (48).

List of Charges and Who's Hit the Hardest

Of the 14 arrests made, 4 of the suspects have been charged with the most severe charges. Those 4 would be James Baltimore, Antonio Bucci, as well Tyler Zaborski and Lestor Zaborski Jr. They each face both first and second-degree charges for Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy. The four of them were each arraigned and remanded to the Orange County Jail.

The remaining 10 suspects arrested also face similar charges but not to the degree of the previous four individuals. Both Christopher Bucci and Michael Curtis were arraigned in court and then released under their own recognizance.

Jennifer Curtis, Anthony Bucci Jr, Klerisa Peterson, Justin Peterson, Marcus Hicks, Dominick Deluccia, Markaj Narkaj, and David Rinaldi, all were released with tickets to appear in court again at a later date. For the full list detailed list of each suspect's individual charges, you may refer to the press release from the New York State Police.

The press release concludes with the very important note that the case is still currently active and under investigation. Law enforcement also advises that more charges as well as arrests are "expected" as the investigation continues.

We will continue to update this story with new information if or when it becomes available.

