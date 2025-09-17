Law enforcement can face any number of dangerous scenarios on any given day of work. Two New York State troopers are being credited with saving a man’s life following an early morning crash on one of New York's lower Hudson Valley's busiest parkways.

The vehicle that crashed eventually became fully engulfed in flames, according to a report.

The incident remains under investigation.

New York State Police Save Motorist From Burning Vehicle

New York State Police said in a press release that at approximately 4:40 AM., troopers Derick Macaulay and Peter Pjetri responded to a report of a one-car motor vehicle crash on the northbound side of the Parkway near Exit 12 in the Town of Ramapo.

When troopers arrived, they said that they found a Subaru Crosstrek that had struck a tree in the center median with the engine compartment on fire.

The driver was injured and unable to move. Without hesitation, the troopers ran to the vehicle, pulled the operator to safety, and then re-entered the car to confirm no other occupants were inside. Moments later, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

Troopers say that an investigation determined that the driver was traveling northbound when he struck a deer, lost control, and hit a tree. He suffered two fractured ankles and facial injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Most Dangerous Road in New York Runs Through the Hudson Valley

The Ahearne Law PLLC put together a list of the top five most dangerous spots, and the Taconic State Parkway was number one.

Many upon many have traveled the Taconic through the years. And while the road is known for its rich history and stunning scenery, it can also be quite deadly. According to Only in Your State, the 104-mile long road was the scene of 2,080 accidents during just a three-year period.

The report indicates that the majority of these accidents happened in the Westchester and Putnam county parts of the parkway.

Over a seven-year period up until 2015, New York State Troopers had issued nearly 54,000 tickets to motorists traveling the Taconic. Once again, the majority of those infractions happened in Westchester and Putnam.