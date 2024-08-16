It goes without saying that police officers, whether they're village, town, city or state police, when they make an arrest it's because they are dealing with someone who broke the law. Vast majority of the time, those people are regular, everyday civilians, however on occasion, police officers deal with more attention grabbing individuals, maybe some celebrity, a politician, or in this case one of their own.

Yes you read that correctly, the interesting point of this story today is that the New York State Police just recently placed one of their own, a New York State Police officer under arrest and that officer is now facing serious criminal charges.

NYSP Arrest of NYSP Officer

All of the following information comes via the New York State Police from a press release that they put out on the case at hand. The State Police Officer who was arrested and faces serious criminal charges was identified as 47-year old Christopher DiBartolo.

According to the press release, DiBartolo was placed under arrest following an investigation into an incident that took place outside of a residence in the Village of Liberty back in 2023.

The male complainant, who was known to DiBartolo, came forward after he was involved in an incident with DiBartolo while he was on duty. The press release goes on to state that the complainant reported that DiBartolo took personal property from him, causing damage.

Charges for State Police Officer

Following the investigation and subsequent arrest, DiBartolo was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court. DiBartolo was officially charged with...

Robbery 1st degree (class “B” felony)

Criminal Mischief 4th degree (class “A” misdemeanor)

Official Misconduct (class “A” misdemeanor)

In addition to the charges he now faces, DiBartolo has also been suspended from his job as a state trooper without pay. Following his arraignment, DiBartolo was released under his own recognizance. DiBartolo is expected to be back in court in the near future as his next court date is scheduled for August 27, 2024.

