New York State Police K-9 Tilly Rescues Missing Adult

We can't say enough about our 4 legged friends from the New York State Police Department as they continue to go above and beyond this time, saving a missing adult and must have been a huge relief to her family.

New York State Police

What a good girl. Bloodhound K-9 Tilly and Trooper Bell, Troop K Headquarters, located at 2541 Route 44, Salt Point, one mile East of the Taconic State Parkway, put a family and community at ease on July 4. Thankfully the missing woman was found safe and uninjured.

The human and wildlife rescues New York State Troopers make are incredible and never-ending. We recently told you about how a New York State Trooper was quick to help a fawn that fell into a freshly poured concrete foundation. This is what happens when mom leaves them alone for a minute. Thankfully the homeowner saw it happen and immediately called for help.

Trooper Guerriere was able to make a successful rescue! The fawn was left to reunite with Mom, which experts say is best with healthy wild animals. [New York State Police]

Thankfully Trooper Guerriere made it to the construction site quickly and rescued the fawn, cleaned it up

New York State Police

Earlier in the week, a bald eagle was accidentally hit by a car on Interstate-88. It was rescued by the New York State Police and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The driver tried to miss hitting it but couldn't; i was unavoidable, says the New York State Police. The driver did the right thing, pulled over, called for help, and in doing so, probably save the eagle's life.

These three men worked to save this bald eagle on Interstate 88 in Sidney after it was hit by a side-view mirror of a car. The driver did attempt to avoid the bird and did stop. The bald eagle was taken by the NYS ENCON Officer to a Wildlife Center. [New York State Police]

New York State Police

The New York State Police employs over 5,000 sworn state troopers and 711 civilian members and created the Division Canine Unit in 1975. Three canines were put into service as explosives detection canines in preparation for the 1980 Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid, New York.

