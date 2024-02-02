New York State Police had their hands full earlier this week when a series of events eventually lead to law enforcement making an arrest of a Sullivan County man in Newburgh.

Stolen Vehicle Chase on I-84

The events that took place occurred this past Wednesday, January 31, where around 5pm a State Trooper in Putnam County successfully identified a vehicle which had been reported as being involved in a hit-and-run incident. Once identified, State Troopers began their pursuit of the suspect.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

The pursuit quickly turned into a high speed chase that took both the suspect through Putnam County and eventually into Orange County. It was soon discovered that the vehicle Troopers were after had been stolen out of Brewster. Attempts by law enforcement were made to end the pursuit but proved to be unsuccessful.

Google Google loading...

Law enforcement chased the vehicle and suspect into the Newburgh area where everything then came to an end. Even after the vehicle was stopped, the suspect still attempted trying to flee on-foot. The foot pursuit did not last long though, as State Troopers and Newburgh Police teamed up to apprehend the suspect.

City of Newburgh loading...

Suspect Arrest and Charges

After Apprehending the suspect, law enforcement was able to identify the man as 40-year old, Holden Gioia of Sullivan County. According to a report from News 12: Westchester, Gioia now faces multiple charges including "...possession of stolen property and unlawful fleeing of an officer".

Get our free mobile app

In the state of New York, theft of an automobile and the penalty for the theft is contingent on determining the value of the vehicle itself but considering the charge is for possession of stolen property and not grand larceny, it would stand to believe that if found guilty, Gioia is looking at a lesser penalty. If convicted this misdemeanor charge could result into spending 1 year in county jail, paying a fine or probation for up to 3 years.

Man in prison hands of behind hold Steel cage jail bars. offender criminal locked in jail. Photo Credit - Rattankun Thongbun/Thinkstock loading...

The penalties if convicted for unlawful fleeing of an officer is also very similar. If found guilty, one could find themselves serving one year behind bars, pay a fine or serve up to 3 years probation.

The Most Dangerous Colleges New York Residents May Want To Avoid new list shows the "most dangerous college campuses" in America. Many are very popular or prestigious colleges.

Nearly 300 Cars Stolen Recovered In New York State In the past year, the New York State DMV found nearly 300 stolen cars. See where in the state cars are being stolen the most.