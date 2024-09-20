New York State Police Investigating Fatal Afternoon Accident in Dutchess County

In recent months the Hudson Valley has unfortunately acted as the scenery to an unsettling number of serious and in many cases, fatal vehicular accidents. Unfortunately that number has increased again with a number of accidents occuring in the last couple weeks.

One of these accidents took place recently in Pleasant Valley part of Dutchess County. The accident reportedly involved two individuals, one driving a vehicle and the other operating an electric scooter.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Fatal Afternoon Accident in Pleasant Valley

According to the press release which was just released by the New York State Police yesterday, the incident in question originally occurred back on Sunday September 8, 2024.

New York State Police began their investigation into the crash mot long after it had occurred. The accident reportedly took place at around 4:30pm at a location on State Route 44 near Traver Road in Pleasant Valley.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The press release goes on to state the results of the initial investigation by the NYSP. In the initial investigation it was determined that the operator of a 2023 Mercedes-Benz van was traveling eastbound on route 44 when the operator of an electric scooter entered the roadway.

Pleasant Valley Investigation Details

The scooter operator apparently entered the roadway on the south shoulder and was struck. The victim in the accident was transported to Vassar Hospital by the Pleasant Valley Fire Department for injuries sustained.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It was not stated specifically what injuries the victim sustained but they without a doubt serious in nature as the victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The victim was identified as 32-year old Pleasant Valley resident Brandon Vogel. At this time there are no other details regarding the incident, though the New York State Police State that the investigation is ongoing.

Fatal Accidents in Dutchess County

Prior to this accident another serious accident took place in Dutchess County. This particular accident actually occurred over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

We previously covered that very accident, which you may read about in the link provided below.

Continue Reading: New Information Revealed in Serious Dutchess County Labor Day Crash

Facebook: Hughsonville Fire Department Facebook: Hughsonville Fire Department loading...

This accident occurred in the Wappinger area near the Alpine Commons Shopping Plaza on route 9. Two drivers were involved in this serious accident, one operating a motorcycle, a 2006 Honda 999 and the other vehicle was a 2009 Lexus ES250.

Get our free mobile app

Both of the vehicle operators were seriously hurt in the accident and both vehicles were left in pieces. The motorcycle operator was found unconscious in the middle of the road by first responders while the driver of the Lexus was trapped inside her vehicle.

Facebook: Hughsonville Fire Department Facebook: Hughsonville Fire Department loading...

Both individuals in the accident were transported for medical treatment to different medical facilities, however one of the victims was pronounced deceased due to the injuries sustained.

Local firefighters from the Hughsonville Fire Department responded to that incident as well as Wappingers EMS. New York State Police also investigated that crash and their details on what lead to the crash can also be found in our previous coverage.

The 15 Cars Or Trucks That Make New Yorkers The Most Angry

If Popular Horror Movies Were Filmed in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley played important roles in some absolutely iconic horror flicks and thrillers. Here are 7 of our favorite horror films that easily could have been filmed in the Hudson Valley. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers