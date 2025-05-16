According to AutoInsurance.com, there were 6,335 motorcyclist deaths in 2023. Motorcyclists account for 15% percent of traffic deaths, even though they make up only 3% percent of registered vehicles, according to the numbers.

If you factor in the rate per miles traveled, the fatality rate for motorcyclists is nearly 22 times higher than for passenger vehicle occupants, says data.

Unfortunately, another motorcyclist died in New York state Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say that the crash could have been preventable, as the collision was caused by a motorist who failed to yield the right of way, according to WWNY.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to officials.

WWNY reports that a motorcyclist died in a crash in the Town of West Turin late Wednesday afternoon. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says that a 37-year-old woman was traveling southbound on State Route 12 when she pulled into a Stewart’s Shop parking lot.

Deputies say the driver of the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse failed to yield the right of way as she was turning, and struck a motorcyclist who was heading northbound.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says that first responders attempted life-saving measures to save the motorcyclist, though he sadly succumbed to his injuries and pronounced deceased at the scene.

WWNY has identified the victim as 39-year-old Dillen Deveines of Glenfield.

