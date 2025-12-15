Offcials say that two out-of-state individuals are facing felony charges after an arrest in upstate New York Friday morning. Both have been charged with 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to a ;police report.

New York State Police Arrest Two In Alleged Domestic Dispute

New York State Police said in a press release that on December 12, just before 11:00 AM., troopers were dispatched to a business called Squeaky Clean, on State Route 222 in the town of Cortlandville for a report of a disturbance. As a result of an investigation two people were arrested.

Police say they've arrest a 38-year-old man Miami, Florida and, a 35-year-old woman also of Miami, and charged both with the class “C” felony.

An investigation determined that the man and woman were in a vehicle when they became involved in a verbal argument while parked at the business. Troopers say that the investigation further determined that they were in possession of a handgun and a magazine with ammunition for the handgun.

Neither possess a New York State Pistol Permit. They were processed, and turned over to the Cortland County Jail for arraignment.

New York State Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing ATV

Officials say that on December 5, at about 4:12 PM. troopers received a report of a stolen All-Terrain Vehicle, in the town of Corinth. The investigation determined that the suspect allegedly removed the ATV from the property without permission on December 3.

The ATV was quickly located and recovered outside a home in Queensbury, according to a police report. Troopers say that the suspect was arrested at the location where the ATV was recovered and transported for processing.

He was arraigned in town court where he was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional without bail.

All-terrain vehicles, or four-wheelers, are a popular vehicle that travels on low-pressure tires, and is designed to handle a wider variety of terrain than most other vehicles. ATVs are often ridden by residents across New York state for recreational use.