This is the most important time of year to watch for moose. Some estimate that there are tens of thousands of moose across the northeastern United States, marking the highest concentration of moose in the country outside of Alaska, according to Discover North Country.

The New York State DEC estimates say there could be anywhere up to 900 in the state alone, though that number can fluctuate depending on the animals' migration. Breeding season for moose is also in early fall, according to wildlife experts.

Earlier in 2025, The Travel had named Lake Placid as one of the best small towns in the U.S. to see a moose. The popular tourist destination is located in New York State’s Adirondack Mountains, which is an area where moose are most commonly found in the state.

New York State Resident Captures Moose Encounter On Property

CBS reports that a man captured video of a moose in his yard in Warrensburg.

Moose are often found near water, so Lake Placid or Saranac Lake may be your best bets to see one. Biologists say that moose usually feed on the leaves, twigs, and buds of hardwood and softwood trees and shrubs. They're also very protective of their calves, according to the DEC.

Sometimes moose like to roam, and sometimes their paths can cross the paths of humans, considering how much people have encroached on their habitat.

Sometimes though moose can wander across the roads we happening to be traveling on. The New York DMV had already warned motorists and pedestrians that moose and deer are most active during the fall months, and are more likely to be crossing roads, bridges and highways, according to SI Live.

Considering some moose can weigh over 1,000 pounds, you wouldn't want to be involved in an accident with one by any means.