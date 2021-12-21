New York State May Start To Enforce New Mask Mandate, Fines

As COVID cases skyrocket New Yorker's new mask mandate may be enforced by state officials.

On Friday, Dec. 10, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.

The new business and venue requirement is for customers and all staff. It went into effect on Dec. 13 and will last until at least Jan. 15, 2022, after which the State will re-evaluate based on current conditions.

A violation of any provision of this measure is subject to all civil and criminal penalties, including a maximum fine of $1,000 for each violation. Local health departments were asked to enforce these requirements.

Because Hochul's order was to be enforced locally, many county leaders said they would not enforce it.

About 66 percent of county leaders, including Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and Rockland County Executive Ed Day said they had no plans to enforce the mask mandate.

With New York State setting new COVID records each day Hochul reversed her decision and confirmed New York State officials will begin to enforce the mask mandate.

Hochul confirmed state inspectors will conduct “spot checks” to "see what's going on" and enforce her mandatory mask-wearing.

“We’ve always said we’re going to leave it up to the counties and we’re going to be making sure that it gets done from the counties but we also want to lend support to them as well,” Hochul said during her COVID briefing on Monday.

However, hours later a Hochul spokesperson backtracked.

“Enforcement will be done by local health departments, and Governor Hochul made $65 million available today for counties’ enforcement needs, including personnel costs associated with spot checks and other enforcement," Hazel Crampton-Hays stated, according to the New York Post.

Below is each region's updated 7-day average percentage of positive test results:

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

