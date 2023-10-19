Police say a New York state man is facing numerous charges, including criminal possession of a controlled substance and DWI, after being arrested at an I-87 rest area Saturday evening.

Officials say they were called to the rest stop after reports of a person trying to break into vehicle. When they arrived, police say the suspect they encountered was uncooperative and also appeared drunk.

New York State Man Facing Numerous Charges After I-87 Rest Stop Arrest

The New York State Police said in a press release that they were called to the I-87 rest area in Queensbury, NY, for the report of a suspicious person attempting to access another person’s vehicle.

State Police say identified the suspect as a 40-year-old man from the town of Horicon, NY.

See Also: Police Say Man Charged With Leandra's Law DWI After Stop on New York Thruway

Police say the suspect was uncooperative with the investigation and appeared intoxicated. The investigation determined he had driven his vehicle to the rest area, and the man was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated, at which time he resisted arrest.

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

To make matters even worse, State Police say a further investigation discovered drug paraphernalia and controlled substances, including felony-weight narcotics, in the suspect's vehicle.

Arrest and Charges

State Police say the man was arrested and was transported for processing, where he refused to provide a sample to determine the alcohol content of his blood.

See Also: Police: Man Allegedly Reached Speeds Over 130 M.P.H. on New York State Thruway

He was arraigned in court and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility without bail. State Police say the suspect is facing several charges of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, as well as Resisting Arrest, Driving While Intoxicated, and Obstructing Governmental Administration.