New York State Man Driving with Missing Tire Charged With DWI

Driving with a missing tire is bad enough. But driving with a missing tire while allegedly drunk? This is what the sheriff's office is saying took place when a 32 year-old Ballston Spa man was recently arrested. Maybe he was just too drunk to notice?

CBS Albany reports that the man was driving without a tire and hit a traffic sign in Niskayuna. Officials with the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office stopped the man, and now he's being charged with a number of violations.

Deputies say the suspect was charged with DWI, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle. CBS reports that he's also being charged with failing to use designated lane, failing to obey a police officer, failing to keep right as well as unsafe tires.

And in a completely unrelated matter, the suspect bears a slight resemblance to a much younger version of Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers. What does this have to do with the rest of article? Nothing.

