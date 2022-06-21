Excuse me, officer! Do you know the quickest way to get home? Officials say a New York state man is in some trouble after getting lost early in the morning.

If you're drinking, you don't want to be driving. And if you're drinking, you're certainly not going to want to ask someone in law enforcement for directions in that case either. This man allegedly did.

Long Way Home

WHAM says the 53-year-old suspect needed directions and approached a deputy on his motorcycle on June 11. The Livingston County Sheriff's deputy had a feeling the man was intoxicated and brought him into custody. Officials say his BAC was .09%. And to make matters worse for this guy, he's been charged with a felony since he's had two prior DWI convictions over the past six years.

The Rochester man has been remanded to the county jail without bail, according to WHAM.

Remember This Story?

A local man, who police say was driving at nearly three times the legal limit, caused quite a ruckus on the road a few months back. Officials say the 30-year-old suspect was driving while highly intoxicated when he tried to pass a vehicle in front of him in a no-passing zone. This set off a chain reaction of events, as the suspect sideswiped the other vehicle as he passed, knocking the other driver into oncoming traffic.

Police say the suspect racked up quite an impressive amount of tickets from this one incident.

Police say the accident happened back in April 2022 in the Town of Saugerties. Police also say they responded to a call on Route 212 that the suspect had hit the other vehicle and then drove off. Police later found the Catskill man heading eastbound on Ulster Avenue. From there, he was stopped and issued a whopping 26 tickets.

Saugerties Police said in a press release that the suspect submitted to a chemical test which established his BAC to be .23%.

