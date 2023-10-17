Police in New York state say a man has been charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, after a vehicle crash October 16.

The alleged incident also involved a brief foot pursuit, as officials say the suspect attempted to run into the woods to hide.

New York State Police Arrest Man After Crash

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded to a report of a one-car motor vehicle accident on Route 14 in the town of Catharine, October 16.

State Police say upon arrival, the driver, a 40-year-old man from Hector, NY,, fled the scene into the woods. The suspect was then located, and it was determined that he had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition, says officials.

State Police say the suspect failed standardized field sobriety tests, and was arrested and processed for DWAI drugs.

The suspect was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in court in late October.

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers assisted an officer with a vehicle that failed to comply on Interstate 81 southbound at Exit 31. The alleged incident happened early morning October 9.

The driver of the vehicle, was identified as a 58-year-old man from Pennellville, NY. State Police say that troopers pursued the vehicle for several miles, when the suspect stopped his vehicle on I-81 just north of Exit 30, and then fled on foot.

Troopers pursued the man on foot and deployed a taser causing him to finally comply.

Charges

The suspect was then taken into custody without further incident and placed under arrest. State Police say he's been charged with Felony DWI (two previous convictions within 10 years), Felony DWAI-Drugs (two previous convictions within 10 years), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree, and Reckless Driving.