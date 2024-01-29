Airsoft is a team oriented, military-style shooting game, in where players eliminate opposing players out of play by shooting them with spherical plastic projectiles shot from airsoft guns.

It is somewhat similar to paintball in concept, though the airsoft pellets do not leave visible markings on their target and hits are not always apparent.

Some players take their airsoft games very seriously however, as police a dispute over a game of airsoft lead to a stabbing in Carmel.

Police Say Game of Airsoft Lead to Stabbing in Putnam County

Town of Carmel Police said in a press release that they were notified Sunday afternoon that there was a stabbing at Hudson Valley Airsoft in the town of Carmel.

Arriving Putnam County Sheriff's Office deputies and Carmel Police a suspect, who is a 20-year-old male from Bedford Hills. The victim is a 30-year-old man from Mount Vernon, says officials. Police say that a preliminary investigation determined the incident occured after a dispute between the two males during an airsoft game.

Both men were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is in custody, where he has been charged with second-degree attempted murder.

