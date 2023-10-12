While the winning Powerball jackpot ticket may have been purchased outside of New York, there were still plenty of big winners across the Empire State. In fact, a second-prize $1 million dollar winning ticket was recenlty sold at one of New York state's most popular convenience store chains.

Seems appropriate that the winning ticket would be sold in the town where this franchise was founded back in 1945.

Million Dollar Winning Ticket Sold in New York State

WNYT is reporting that the second-prize $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at a Stewart's Shop store in Ballston Spa, NY. While you may be quick to want to congratulate the state's newest millionaire, you have to also figure in the taxes.

According to Talent.com's income tax calculator, $1 million dollars in New York state in the year 2023 will roughly equal $568,033 with taxes taken out.

The first-place $1.765 billion winning ticket was sold in Fraser, California. That makes it the second-largest Powerball jackpot and U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

Patch is reporting that there were two third-place $50,000 dollar winners in the Mid-Hudson Valley area. A winning ticket was sold at a Smokes 4 Less store in Hyde Park, and another at Petroleum Inc in Middletown.

