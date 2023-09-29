New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Head Butting Person

Police say a New York state man was arrested and charged with 3rd degree assault, and an aggravated family offense September 25. Officials say the suspect struck another person during a heated domestic dispute, with the victim suffering injuries. The suspect also allegedly fled the scene before law enforcement could arrive.

Domestic Violence Incidents

According to the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, there were 237,212 domestic violence orders of protection issued in New York in 2019 alone.

Penalties in New York State

Assault in the third degree is punishable as a class A misdemeanor in New York state, and can carry a sentence to up to a year in jail, three years of probation, an a $1000 dollar fine, according to The Law Offices of Lance Fletcher.

See Also: New York State Woman Allegedly Hit and Bit Someone Over Game of Volleyball

Also, a conviction means it goes on your permanent criminal record. and can affect future employment, says the firm.

New York State Man Allegedly Head Butted Victim

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded to a domestic dispute incident the night of September 25 in the town of Colton, NY

Rawf8 Rawf8 loading...

An investigation determined; the 30-year-old suspect was in a verbal argument with a family member. The uninvolved victim in the verbal argument attempted to intervene which led to the suspect head butting the victim in the face causing the victim to fall backwards and hit their head on the ground.

See Also: Police in New York Say Man Dressed as The Joker Involved in Fight

State Police said that EMS arrived on scene to evaluate the victim’s injuries. however, as the victim agreed to go to the hospital for further treatment, the suspect fled the scene prior to officials arriving.

Police have not said what the dispute was over in the first place.

The suspect was later arrested and is due back in court to face further penalties.