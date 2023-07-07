Game, Set, Spike! Police say a woman from New York state wasn't exactly playing by the rules during an altercation July 4th.

The alleged mishap occurred after a verbal argument turned physical, according to reports. State police say a suspect was arrested and has been charged with 3rd degree assault.

What could have gotten this sore loser so upset?

Police Say Woman Got in Fight Over Volleyball

New York State police said in a press release that troopers responded to to Ampersand Bay Resort in Saranac Lake over reports of a dispute. Once on scene, officials determined that a 45-year-old woman had been involved in a verbal argument that escalated and turned physical.

State police say the suspect had struck the victim in the face three times and even bit the other person causing a laceration.

The issue? According to State police, it was all over "the rules and regulations of volleyball." Misty May-Treanor she is not. Police say the suspect was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the town court for a later date in July.

