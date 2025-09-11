While artificial intelligence has its many uses and potential benefits, there is also quite a dark side. One of those concerns is the use of AI to alter pictures of unknowing victims, creating obscene material to humiliate or degrade that person.

In 2023, New York state lawmakers took action to ban what they referred to as "AI revenge porn" or " 'deep fake' images created by digitization within the definition of unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image.".

New York State Police say that a New York stat man was recently arrested and has been charged after they say he took pictures from victim's social media pages and used AI to create explicit pictures.

New York State Man Allegedly Used AI To Post Fake Intimate Images

New York State Police said in press release that on September 8, troopers arrested a 35-year-old man from Argyle, for six counts of Unlawful Dissemination or Publication of an Intimate Image, and six counts of 3rd degree obscenity.

On August 15, troopers said they received a complaint that forged explicit photos of individuals had been posted to a public website without their permission. The investigation determined that the suspect allegedly took casual photos of numerous individuals known to him from social media.

He then allegedly used those images with the assistance of AI to create fictitious intimate images of the individuals without their knowledge or permission.

Police say the suspect reportedly published those explicit photos on a public website where they were presented as true images, again without the victim’s knowledge or permission.

The suspect surrendered himself to New York State Police where he was arrested and later processed. He was issued an appearance ticket, and is due back in court in late October.