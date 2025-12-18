It was not one New York state man's lucky day, as deputies say he was arrested after getting his vehicle stuck in the snow. As heavy snow fell in parts of New York, one suspect ended up being charged with multiple offenses after an arrested December 14.

Finger Lakes 1 reports that the the suspect is being charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and with a suspended license. Authorities reports that the suspect was taken in for driving while intoxicated and 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

New York State Man Arrested For Alleged DWI After Getting Vehicle Stuck in Snow

Finger Lakes 1 reports that a 49-year-old man from Naples, New York was arrested December 14. Deputies said they they responded to a report of a RAV4 stuck in the snow. Finger Lakes 1 reports that the man was taken in and had been charged with multpole offenses.

Would a Lower BAC Limit in New York State Reduce Fatalities?

Back in October 2023, a Wynantskill, NY man blew a a 0.38% BAC, which is 4.7 times over the state's legal limit, according to New York State Police. Some, such as Scott Wexler, of the Empire State Restaurant and Tavern Association say the fatal drunk driving crashes are caused by those with much higher BACs, such as this one.

Wexler told WNYT he doesn't feel like a drop to 0.05% would make much of a difference in reducing fatalities.

Others, like Thomas Louizou, a former federal traffic safety official and founder of the .05 Saves Lives Coalition, disagree. Louizou stated that 114 other countries had lower legal limits than the United States. WNYT says that other organizations like the National Transportation Safety Board and Mothers Against Drunk Driving have backed previous attempts to lower the limit.

Numbers from the NTSB posted at Stateline say that in the first year, Utah lowered the drunk driving limit, and traffic deaths were cut by 20%.