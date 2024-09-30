Autumn is a great time to be outdoors across the state of New York, as the weather finally cools off and harvest season is underway. However, if you are wanted by law enforcement, then you may want to watch where you turn up in public.

According to officials, one New York state man recently found this out the hard way.

New York State Man With 20 Active Warrants Arrested at Fall Festival

WBNG is reporting that a 39-year-old man with twenty active warrants was arrested Friday afternoon. Police say the suspect was recognized by law enforcement and arrested while attending the Apple Harvest Festival in Ithaca.

Police say the suspect was non-compliant and resisted arrest.

According to WBNG, the suspect had thirteen warrants for trespassing, five petit larceny warrants, one for criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one for harassment.

